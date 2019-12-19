Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced to 2 years in prison









Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to two years in prison with five years supervised release. Picture: AP Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to two years in prison with five years supervised release. The 23-year-old rapper - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - faced charges in relation to his involvement in the Nine Trey Bloods gang, and following a court appearance on Wednesday he has been charged with conspiracy, attempted murder, conspiracy to distribute heroin, and four firearms-related charges. Judge Paul Engelmaye said: "You are in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation. "However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served it appropriate. In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today." Hernandez's guilty plea and cooperation with authorities resulted in the star no longer facing 47 years in prison.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to be the subject of a new Snapchat documentary.

The popular photo sharing app launched the Snap Originals brand for their serialised scripted shows and docuseries back in October last year, and now, they're set to launch a host of new slate of content, including a documentary titled 'Tekashi69 VS The World'.

The show will follow the rapper and trace his rise and fall, from his earliest days growing up in Brooklyn, through his chart-topping career and star-studded collaborations, to his trouble with the FBI and eventual incarceration.

'Tekashi69 VS The World' is part of a new franchise launched by Snapchat titled 'VS The World', in which they plan to have several series which will explore the life and journey of some of the biggest names in hip hop, sports, and entertainment culture.