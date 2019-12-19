Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to two years in prison with five years supervised release.
The 23-year-old rapper - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - faced charges in relation to his involvement in the Nine Trey Bloods gang, and following a court appearance on Wednesday he has been charged with conspiracy, attempted murder, conspiracy to distribute heroin, and four firearms-related charges.
Judge Paul Engelmaye said: "You are in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation.
"However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served it appropriate. In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today."
Hernandez's guilty plea and cooperation with authorities resulted in the star no longer facing 47 years in prison.