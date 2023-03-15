Telugu song ‘Naatu Naatu’ seals its place in history after Oscars win

Indian singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj are basking in success after beating the likes of Rihanna and Lady Gaga at the 95th Academy Awards held over the weekend. The blockbuster track, “Naatu Naatu” from the Telugu film “RRR” sealed its place in history after taking home the prize for Best Original Song, beating Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up”, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand”, Mitski and David Byrne’s “This Is A Life” and Diane Warren’s “Applause”.

It is the first Indian film song to win an Oscar. Bhairava and Sipligunj, along with dance choreographer Prem Rakshith, recreated the film’s dance sequence live on stage and the electrifying performance earned them a standing ovation from the crowd. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaala Bhairava (@kaalabhairava7) Sipligunj shared his acceptance speech on Instagram with the caption: “What a mind-blowing journey it has been! Can’t believe we performed at the #oscars ♥️

“Thanks to everyone who was on the stage with us! Y’all were brilliant! Thank you all for all the love, kindness and support that you have given me. Truly grateful! ♥️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Sipligunj (@sipligunjrahul) Since the release of “RRR” in March 2022, “Naatu Naatu’s” catchy tempo and choreography has captivated audiences around the world. On TikTok alone the song received over 52 million views.

The song also bagged the Best Original Song award in January at the Golden Globes, beating heavyweights like Taylor Swift and Rihanna, later it also won the Critics' Choice award for Best Song. Meanwhile, online searches for the song have skyrocketed since the prestigious win. Google search data revealed that online searches for it went up by 1 105% worldwide on Monday, March 13.

In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, Japanese online casino guide, 6Takarakujia stated: “History was made during this year’s Oscars ceremony, as ‘Naatu Naatu’ became the first song from an Indian film to win in the Best Song category. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava perform "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria “The song won over the likes of music legends such as Lady Gaga and Rihanna, which is a testament to the song’s huge popularity, as highlighted by the huge spike in this data.” The action drama “RRR”, which was released in March last year, tells the story of a fearless revolutionary and an officer in the British force.