Terrence Howard, a cast member in the FOX series "Empire," poses for a portrait during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Picture AP

Terrence Howard claims he is "done" with acting once "Empire" is over.



The 50-year-old actor has claimed he is planning to turn his back on his profession and focus on "truth" when the sixth and final season of 'Empire' - on which he plays music mogul Lucious Lyon - comes to an end.





Asked his plans after "Empire", he told "Extra": "I'm done with acting. I'm done pretending."





When he was then asked if he plans to focus on philanthropy, he replied: "No, not philanthropy; I'm just focusing on bringing truth to the world."





But Terrence did admit he'll miss his "Empire" co-stars when filming ends.





He said: "I love the cast members. I will miss them a great deal, and the crew."





The "Hustle & Flow" actor's announcement comes a few months after it was claimed he is being investigated for criminal tax evasion.





The federal government are reportedly looking into possible financial crimes committed by Terrence, Mira Pak - who he divorced in 2015 but got engaged to again in December 2018 - and her company Universal Bridges Inc..





However, a spokesperson for the US State Attorney's Office said: "Our office can neither confirm or deny the existence of an investigation."





The actor - who has five children from his three marriages - was also hit with a tax lien of $143,538.61 earlier this year, reportedly stemming from taxes he owed from 2010.





He was also hit with tax liens from the federal government back in 2010 for $1.1 million and for more than $600,000, in 2016.





Meanwhile, Terrence has previously vowed never to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after playing James Rhodes in the first 'Iron Man' movie but subsequently replaced by Don Cheadle - who got to take on the War Machine mantle - following a fallout with Robert Downey Jr. who portrays Tony Stark and his metal-clad alter ego.





Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live", a caller asked Howard if he would ever appear in a future Marvel film now he is civil with Robert again.





Prompting him to reply: "You know what's so funny? Even though I love Don Cheadle so much and I love what he's done, I still hear a lot of fans asking, 'Am I going to come back and be War Machine? Am I going to come back and be War Machine?'





"I think they could have a huge franchise off of it. But f**k 'em."



