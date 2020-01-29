Terry Crews gets dragged for his views about women









Terry Crews arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Harriet" at the Orpheum Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Picture: AP "America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews landed in hot water for his response to Gabrielle Union after she called him out for throwing her under the bus. This comes after Crews appeared on "3rd Hour of Today" last week where he responded to Union's claims of a toxic working environment at America's Got Talent and said that he never experienced it. Following this the "Bring It On" star responded to fans who sent her messages of support in taking on "AGT" with allegations of a toxic workplace and seemingly sub-tweeting Crews by saying that she has "witnesses", that she wants "change" and that she wasn't lying or exaggerating. She ended the post by alluding to how women, including herself, supported Crews when he spoke up about his sexual assault claims against a "high-level Hollywood executive".

Thank u! Cuz girlllllll 😐 Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn't lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth. https://t.co/X1uooWTpmK — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

On Monday, Crews then posted: "There is only one woman one earth I have to please. Her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let their husbands/ boyfriends/ partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS".

There is only one woman one earth I have to please. Her name is Rebecca.



Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let their husbands/ boyfriends/ partners take care of them.



Rebecca gives me WINGS — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2020

Tweeps then dragged him for his comments and found it strange that he didn't even include his daughters in having "to please" any women in his life.

“But what about your daught—“



Terry Crews: pic.twitter.com/uLnCtSOGYk — Octavia Butler knew. (@NotNikyatu) January 28, 2020

Nobody:



Terry Crews to women that aren’t his wife: pic.twitter.com/ogBmEnyyMT — Brockhampton Stan (@Janvison) January 28, 2020

terry crews did a whole pr tour talking about Black women supporting him when no one else would only to turn around and tell Black women to find men in their life to support them bc it ain’t him. — lisa bonet said. (@pants_so_short) January 27, 2020

Terry Crews really said “screw my mama, my sister and my daughters” when all he had to say was “I was wrong here and I need to do/be better.”



Ego will really have you out here looking like a damn fool. — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) January 27, 2020

Remember when Terry Crews came on here being homophobic asf, talking about children w/ same sex parents will be malnourished.



And today he’s come on here, w all his paternal love, to say he doesn’t owe his daughters anything 😭😭 — Fenty Fupa (@HeavC4) January 27, 2020