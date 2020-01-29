"America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews landed in hot water for his response to Gabrielle Union after she called him out for throwing her under the bus.
This comes after Crews appeared on "3rd Hour of Today" last week where he responded to Union's claims of a toxic working environment at America's Got Talent and said that he never experienced it.
Following this the "Bring It On" star responded to fans who sent her messages of support in taking on "AGT" with allegations of a toxic workplace and seemingly sub-tweeting Crews by saying that she has "witnesses", that she wants "change" and that she wasn't lying or exaggerating.
She ended the post by alluding to how women, including herself, supported Crews when he spoke up about his sexual assault claims against a "high-level Hollywood executive".