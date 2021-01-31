Tessa Thompson: I became an adult in 2020

“Creed II” star Tessa Thompson says she matured into an adult during 2020 as she spent more time at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 37-year-old actress has enjoyed de-cluttering her surroundings and has realised her shopping habits have changed and she’s more interested in interiors than clothes after spending so much time at home during the global health crisis. She said: “I’ve done a lot of Marie Kondo-ing, which has been useful. “I did plenty of spring-cleaning outside of spring. “But I have officially become an adult, because I used to just want to buy clothes and shoes and now I think about finding the perfect pasta bowls.”

The “Men in Black: International” actress does a lot of travelling for work and has finally discovered the things she can’t live without.

Speaking to Grazia, she said: “I’ve learned for the first time how I like to live in a space as an adult.

“My profession can be really transitory, I’ve spent swathes of time living out of a suitcase, and I bought my first house at the end of last year.

“2020 helped me understand what’s absolutely essential, I just need a good bathtub and a stove.”

Tessa feels “really lucky” to have had her family live nearby because it’s meant she’s still been able to see them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “I was born and raised in LA and I really am lucky that my whole family is here, because a lot of people have been separated from their families during this time.

“Mine are really the only people who I’ve seen and this is the most time I’ve spent in LA in a long time, as I’m often travelling for work.”