Thando Thabethe. Picture: Instagram

Local presenter Thando Thabethe has come under fire for defending Pearl Thusi after a tweep complained about Thusi hosting the "Roast of AKA" on Wednesday. 

Calls to open up the entertainment industry has been an ongoing conversation on social media, and Thabethe reignited it after she replied to Twitter user Tumelo Mapaa sharing her disappointed regarding opportunities only given to the "it girls" in entertainment. 

Specifically mentioning Thusi is her tweet regarding the upcoming Comedy Central special.

Thusi didn't reply to the shade thrown by the user,  but Thabethe came to her defence and in a series of tweets claiming that people need to "get off Twitter and grind" referring to the creatives that want a chance in the industry as the "entitled generation".

Tweeps didn't take kindly to her comments and critiqued her sentiments and attitude towards opening up the industry.