Thando Thabethe. Picture: Instagram

Local presenter Thando Thabethe has come under fire for defending Pearl Thusi after a tweep complained about Thusi hosting the "Roast of AKA" on Wednesday. Calls to open up the entertainment industry has been an ongoing conversation on social media, and Thabethe reignited it after she replied to Twitter user Tumelo Mapaa sharing her disappointed regarding opportunities only given to the "it girls" in entertainment.

Specifically mentioning Thusi is her tweet regarding the upcoming Comedy Central special.

So Pearl Thusi will be the roast master on the upcoming Roast of AKA? So disappointed with ComedyCentralSA. Why does everything have to be about handing gigs to "It Girls"

Pearl is not funny at all. Her million followers on Twitter are the only reason why she was chosen to host. — Tumelo Mapaa (@DjNewSouthAfric) January 28, 2019

Thusi didn't reply to the shade thrown by the user, but Thabethe came to her defence and in a series of tweets claiming that people need to "get off Twitter and grind" referring to the creatives that want a chance in the industry as the "entitled generation".

Enough of this!!! How does it make sense to anyone that because you’ve worked to a certain point no more must come your way???!!! Let’s get off Twitter and grind!!! Instead of being so concerned about others’ grind https://t.co/SXfr4hZDxF — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) January 29, 2019

I normally don’t get involved in this stuff but can we not be an entitled generation waiting like “it’s my turn now” ...GET IT!!! It’s not coming to you!!! — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) January 29, 2019

I will be damned before I’m told to open up the industry!!! Open it up for yourself like all of us did!!! To this day...I audition!!! I’ve worked very hard to get where I am...and I’m only just getting started — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) January 29, 2019

I auditioned countless of times for #HousekeepersMzansi ‼️‼️‼️ get off twitter amd rather use that data for something towards your goals https://t.co/4br6fWDK7E — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) January 29, 2019

It’s also so damn funny that most of this is pointed at the very hard working so called “it girls” working their damn asses off!!! When the “it boys” that no one labels diversify no one complains — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) January 29, 2019

Tweeps didn't take kindly to her comments and critiqued her sentiments and attitude towards opening up the industry.

You have become very rude and arrogant lately. Ga le itse go tswara chelete neh. Motsepe is very rich but he is so calm. Ya'll can learn a lot from him. — Don't drink and tweet. (@BkiThebe) January 30, 2019

Not you again sis you're missing the point you have no authority to open the industry media moguls must give graduates a fair and equal opportunity to show case their talent instead of hiring Thando because it's "Thando" — Riccardo_Elle ™ANTI- ANC (@Riccardo_Elle) January 30, 2019

From this tweet , I don’t think you grasp the concept of “open up the industry “ ... — Zinhle Hazelbird (@zinhlemakhumalo) January 29, 2019

Wow Thando just wow. this is a disgusting tweet to say the least. The mere fact that you know the hardships of the industry should serve as motivation to smooth out the journey for those coming after you, this attitude you've shown is the reason no one takes our race seriously pic.twitter.com/E2zx3xqFPs — Vuyo Qeew (@Joker_Qashani) January 30, 2019

We're NOT saying that people must not work hard Thando. We are saying that people who, like you, have a talent must be given chance by the industry you're in and STOP recycling the same people everytime.but here you are, fighting and talking about being damned 🤦. Hai pic.twitter.com/THkk6Wea9h — Amo-Sephiri⚓ (@CharitySephiri) January 30, 2019

Let’s be real Thando, somebody had to give you a chance to start at UJ fm and eventually Yfm. You also had to be given a chance for your first acting gig. Somebody has to open the door for new talent. https://t.co/0eZAJgPnq2 — Property Guy (@TheBenjMark) January 30, 2019



