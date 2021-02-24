That’s our girl! Chrissy Teigen back to her potty mouth after POTUS unfollows her on Twitter

One thing about Chrissy Teigen, she knows how to talk dirty. The F-word rolls off her tongue like a hot knife through butter. It’s a wonder she’s become the unofficial queen of the Twittersphere. But since US President Joe Biden (@POTUS), started following the former swimsuit model on Twitter, her tweets have been somewhat sanitised. It was an unusual departure for someone who never self-censors, instead choosing to share her highs and lows with her more than 13 million followers.

Her tweets often saw her delve into political activism.

As one of former US president Donald Trump’s biggest detractors, she was often on his blacklist.

But things soon took an about-turn when Joe Biden was sworn into office.

Their online relationship soon flourished when she fired off a tweet, asking him to follow her back.

“hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz," posted Teigen.

But as Stan Lee once said, “with great power comes great responsibility”.

And no one knew this better than the cookbook author.

With her name listed alongside the official accounts of Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff on the POTUS’ feed, Teigen took to tweeting responsibly.

So it came as little surprise when she diplomatically asked Biden to unfollow her in a tongue-in-cheek post.

I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

Once @POTUS followed through on her request, Teigen was back to her potty mouth self, responding with “b*tch f%ck shit suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!”

bitch fuck shit suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

Many of Teigen’s fans were visibly shocked by the request, with many asking her why.

One fan followed up her tweet with: "He's endorsing you by giving you his stamp of approval, but don't worry – he doesn't have time to do Twitter like his predecessor.“

Another compared Biden following her to having your parents watch your every tweet on Twitter.

This is precisely how I felt when my father joined Twitter, followed me, and then called me with a very stern reprimand when I said "F--- all of you who voted for Kavanaugh." As if I wasn't a married woman in my 40s. I can no longer swear freely here. The joy is gone. — Robinne Lee (@robinnelee) February 23, 2021

Whatever her reason for asking for the unfollow, we’re glad the old Chrissy Teigen is back. F*ck yeah!