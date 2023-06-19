‘The Deal’ set to represent South Africa at the upcoming 2023 Essence Film Festival

South African short film “The Deal” has been announced as the official selection entry for South Africa at the upcoming Essence Film Festival 2023. This comes after the film’s recent win for Best Short Film, Drama category, at the recent Golden Bridge Istanbul Short Film Festival in Turkey.

South Africa will represent the African continent alongside Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana. The Music component section of the festival will be headlined by the likes of Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliot, Meghan the Stallion and Wizkid. “The Deal” explores the nuances of gender-based violence and its impact on one’s mental health. The NFVF funded film was written and directed by Play Your Part Ambassador, Paul Modjadji, and stars talented South African actors including veteran Dr. Jerry Mofokeng, Abigail Kubeka, Aubrey Poo, Napo Masheane and Matli Mohapeloa.

The storyline follows the life of Thandeka, an 18-year-old South African girl who finds herself in a transactional affair with a wealthy man. Thandeka’s role is played by poet and actress Botlhale Boikanyo. Speaking on her lead role in the project, Botlhale said, “This character’s story is one I resonated closely with and is unfortunately a saddening reality for so many women and girls in South Africa. “I hope through her story we can reflect truths, educate, and change perceptions.”

The film delves into transgenerational transactional relationships otherwise widely labeled “blesser and blessee” relationships in South Africa, whilst also exploring the toll often carried by young girls in pursuit of higher education. At its core, the film examines the fine line between coercion and consent. According to a press release sent to IOL Entertainment, Essence Film Festival is the largest yearly festival in the United States of America that celebrates African American culture.