James Charles and Tati Westbrook. Picture: Instagram

YouTube makeup artist James Charles is no stranger to being involved in a scandal but Tati Westbrook's video seems to be the straw that broke the camel's back. On Friday, Westbrook uploaded a 43-minute long video detailing why she is cutting Charles out of her life after he endorsed her beauty supplement competitor brand, Sugar Bear Hair.

In the video, the Halo Beauty owner details how she supported Charles from the beginning of his career both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. With both her and her husband negotiating on Charles' behalf for better deals including his latest Morphe deal for his collaboration with them.

Furthermore, Westbrook spoke about his dangerous habit of only wanting to "turn" straight men, which is something that he wears as a badge of honour, and how she tried to make him change his behaviour.



This comes after Charles was involved in a scandal a week prior with Instagram model Gage Gomez whom he took to Coachella. Gomez posted videos exposing Charles of his sexually predatory behaviour where he details how Charles convinced him to go and how Charles continued to make advances at him, even though he told Charles he was straight.

Gomez did admit that he was still figuring out his sexuality, but the Charles preyed on him and when he decided to end things Charles blasted him on Twitter and referred to him as a "con-artist".

Westbrook also detailed an encounter of Charles talking explicitly about a heterosexual male waiter at her birthday party in February. And when she told him to leave him alone, Charles responded by saying it doesn't matter that the waiter is straight because he's famous.

Other YouTubers such a Shane Dawson and his fiance Ryland Adams have previously warned Charles when they collaborated on his YouTube channel about him going after straight men. However, Charles did not take their advice and in the video, Adams said that there masculine gay men Charles could go for. Charles responded with: "But where's the challenge in that?"

Singer Zara Larsson also tweeted about Charles sliding into her boyfriend's DMs "knowing damn well he's straight".

As the Twitterverse was eating up the latest YouTuber beauty guru drama, Charles posted an apology video which many tweeps found to disingenuous and scripted.

Due to the scandal Charles was also late for a paid appearance at a mall in Australia and described the on-going drama as "personal stuff" he had to deal with which also didn't do well with both fans and detractors.

Since Westbrook uploaded the video Charles became the trending topic on Twitter for two days straight. His YouTube subscribers have dropped by almost 3 million while Westbrook has gained more than 2 million subscribers in the same period.

Westbrook along with Jeffree Star, The Dolan Twins, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Shane Dawson, Iggy Azalea, Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Katy Perry unfollowed him on Instagram.

Star was one of the first big YouTuber to speak out about Charles' behaviour following Westbrook's video tweeting: "There is a reason that Nathan banned James Charles from ever coming over to our home again. There's a reason why I haven't seen him since [Westbrook's] birthday in February. He is a danger to society. Everything Tati said is 100% true."

This is scandal comes after Charles was called out for high ticket prices for his upcoming US tour along with transphobic comments in one of his videos. He previous also landed in hot water after he tweeted include that he hoped he wouldn't get Ebola while visiting Africa. It is unclear whether the tour will continue following the backlash.