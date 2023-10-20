The internet wins, drags Jada Pinkett-Smith to the depths of awkward memes fame

Jada Pinkett-Smith and her husband, Oscar winner Will Smith, have been a topic of conversation on social media over the past week after Pinkett-Smith shared some new details on the state of the couple’s marriage.
During her promotional run for her new memoir ‘Worthy’ last week, Pinkett-Smith shared some fascinating (and controversial) details about their marriage.
The major bombshell was her explanation that her and Smith have been separated for years.
She also added fuel to the fire of rumours that her continued humiliating public statements on Smith were due to her being in love with the late rapper Tupac Shakur when she shared a some details about her relationship with Shakur, whom she claims proposed to her when she visited him in prison back in 1995.
All this has inspired some rather hilarious memes. Here are five of our favourites:
@iamfayemissss Replying to @Therealdon93 MS.JADA, we is tireddddd of how you been doing UNCLE WILL on these platforms!!! No more interviews please!! We stand with the fresh prince 😭😭😭 #jadapinkettsmith #willsmith #tupac #fayemissrapnews #fayemisstopicraps #fyp #viral #tiktoktrend ♬ original sound - Iamfayemiss
This freestyle by TikTok user @iamfayemiss on the beat for the theme song for ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’, the classic sitcom that put Will Smith on the map, has the perfect dose of comic timing and punchlines.
This meme plays on both Pinkett-Smith’s apparent lingering feelings for Shakur and her contempt for Smith. “I never liked any of Will's movies. I would tell him to put on ‘Juice’ before we made love. The sound of Tupac's voice helped set the mood.”
Tupac Shakur really dodged a bullet. pic.twitter.com/Z6OG3PeCt1— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) October 14, 2023
Closer to home, popular local parody Twitter account @advobarryroux shared a dark joke that seemed to encapsulate how many of us feel, “Tupac Shakur really dodged a bullet”.
Someone said look how happy Tupac is without Jada 😭😅 pic.twitter.com/K0OyWvIYEX— Mutinda (@brianmutinda_) October 16, 2023
Kenyan influencer Brian Mutinda shared a video of a Shakur lookalike dancing joyously in the streets. “Someone said look how happy Tupac is without Jada 😭😅,” he captioned the post.
BREAKING NEWS: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she has been Tupac this entire time. pic.twitter.com/maKxI40liF— V3NS NOVA (@v3nsnova) October 19, 2023
One of the most popular memes making rounds on the net is a fake headline that reads, “BREAKING NEWS: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she has been Tupac this entire time.” The meme also features the sub-headings, “Will is crying again” and “Tupac fans are torn”.