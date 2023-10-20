The internet wins, drags Jada Pinkett-Smith to the depths of awkward memes fame

Jada Pinkett-Smith and her husband, Oscar winner Will Smith, have been a topic of conversation on social media over the past week after Pinkett-Smith shared some new details on the state of the couple’s marriage. During her promotional run for her new memoir ‘Worthy’ last week, Pinkett-Smith shared some fascinating (and controversial) details about their marriage.

The major bombshell was her explanation that her and Smith have been separated for years. She also added fuel to the fire of rumours that her continued humiliating public statements on Smith were due to her being in love with the late rapper Tupac Shakur when she shared a some details about her relationship with Shakur, whom she claims proposed to her when she visited him in prison back in 1995. All this has inspired some rather hilarious memes. Here are five of our favourites:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funnyhoodmemes (@funnyhoodmemes) This meme plays on both Pinkett-Smith’s apparent lingering feelings for Shakur and her contempt for Smith. “I never liked any of Will's movies. I would tell him to put on ‘Juice’ before we made love. The sound of Tupac's voice helped set the mood.”

Tupac Shakur really dodged a bullet. pic.twitter.com/Z6OG3PeCt1 — Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) October 14, 2023 Closer to home, popular local parody Twitter account @advobarryroux shared a dark joke that seemed to encapsulate how many of us feel, “Tupac Shakur really dodged a bullet”.

Someone said look how happy Tupac is without Jada 😭😅 pic.twitter.com/K0OyWvIYEX — Mutinda (@brianmutinda_) October 16, 2023 Kenyan influencer Brian Mutinda shared a video of a Shakur lookalike dancing joyously in the streets. “Someone said look how happy Tupac is without Jada 😭😅,” he captioned the post.