The music industry has completely changed, says Sugababes singer, Keisha Buchanan

The 37-year-old singer – who is preparing to head out on tour with Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy – feels the industry has changed dramatically since they first arrived on the music scene more than two decades ago.

She explained: "The industry is completely different to when we first started and it was gruelling.

"It's like half the amount of work we used to do in terms of promo and things like that and even just prep – rehearsals were way longer because we were trying to get the sound right and we would have on stage speakers hearing ourselves, and now we're all collectively wearing In-Ears (monitors that allow singers to hear)."

Siobhan, 38, admitted the band now have much more creative control over their music than ever before.