‘The Sinbad Show’ actor David Adkins refuses to give up the fight to walk again: ‘I am not done’

After decades on the comedy scene, the 66-year-old American actor known as Sinbad, is refusing to give up despite suffering a debilitating stroke that brought his career to the ground. Real name David Adkins, Sinbad shot to fame in the 1990s when he stared in films including” Necessary Roughness”, “Houseguest”, “Jingle All the Way”, “Good Burger”, “Planes” and my personal favourite “First Kid”.

Since suffering a severe stroke in October 2020, he has been hospitalised for weeks and spent the past two years trying to recover. According to the “Los Angeles Times”, his family said Sinbad, could not move his left side and struggled to hold his head up. In May 2021, the comic began “intense therapy” at the California Rehabilitation Institute, where he started making “considerable progress toward recovery.”

By July that year, he had returned home to his family. Recently, his family shared the news that Sinbad was finally starting to walk again despite the severity of his condition. “The Sinbad Show” star’s family has launched a website to keep fans updated about his condition, and as a platform for those who have requested to help the actor. They posted an image of the star trying to walk with the help of a therapist . The picture was captioned: “Sinbad appreciates all the love and support you have shown him over the last two years. Many of you have asked for updates and if there is anything Sinbad needs or what you can do to help.

