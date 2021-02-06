'The Sound of Music' star Christopher Plummer has died aged 91

Christopher Plummer has died aged 91, after his family confirmed the star passed peacefully at his home in Connecticut. The iconic actor passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side, his family confirmed on Friday. In a statement, Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager of 46 years said: “Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humour and the music of words. “He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. “Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

Plummer was an acting legend and had a career stretching back to the 1950s, and was best known for high-profile roles in productions including “The Sound of Music”, “The Man Who Would Be King”, and “All The Money in the World”.

The actor’s first film appearance was in 1958’s “Stage Struck”, but he achieved his biggest success playing Captain von Trapp in the 1965 film adaptation of the popular musical, “The Sound of Music”.

However, Plummer had previously expressed his grievances over the film, as he was “furious” when he discovered his singing voice would be dubbed over.

He said in 2018: “I’d worked on my singing for so long, but in those days, they’d have someone trained who would sing through dubbing. I said: ‘The only reason I did this bloody thing was so I could do a musical on stage on film!’

“I’ve made my peace with it. It annoyed the hell out of me at first. I thought: ‘Don’t these people ever see another movie? Is this the only one they’ve ever seen?’ … But I’m grateful to the film, and to Robert Wise, who’s a great director and a gentleman, and to Julie [Andrews], who’s remained a terrific friend.”

Despite his illustrious film career, Plummer never won an Oscar until 2011, when he became the oldest ever actor to scoop a trophy at the ceremony, taking home the Best Supporting Actor gong for ‘Beginners’.

The actor was appointed Companion of the Order of Canada in 1968 and in 2001 received a governor general’s award for lifetime artistic achievement.