‘The Vampire Diaries’ actress Kat Graham is engaged

The former 'Vampire Diaries' star looks set to marry producer and director Darren Genet after they got engaged while they were on holiday in Mexico a few weeks ago to celebrate his 52nd birthday, her representative has confirmed to “People”. A source told the publication: “Kat is madly in love and couldn't be happier.”

Story continues below Advertisment

The couple – who started dating in 2017 – are yet to reveal details about the proposal. Kat, 32, and Darren’s relationship has been largely private, but she has posted a few pictures on social media over the years of the pair smooching. In December, she shared a snap of them kissing in front of their Christmas tree.

She wrote: “Merry Christmas everyone!!!!! Wishing you the most beautiful Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa! However you celebrate, we hope your days are filled with love and happiness. (sic)” In August, the star, who played Bonnie Bennett in the supernatural drama series from 2009 to 2017, shared a snap of herself sitting on Darren’s lap, while she gave him a kiss on the cheek. She added the caption: “My brilliant amazing talented love! Finally ready to show the world what we’ve been working on for 4 years … TOMORROW. (sic)”

Story continues below Advertisment

Kat previously claimed she thinks Hollywood stars have a “disease to please”, claiming a lot of movie actors were willing to dilute their real-life personalities to secure roles and progress their careers. Speaking in November 2020, she explained: “A lot of us, especially if you’re an actress or you’re in entertainment, you kind of almost have this disease to please because there’s so much rejection in Hollywood. “When you finally do get that role or you are able to be a part of a project, you just don’t want to ruffle any feathers.”