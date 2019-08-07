Model Bella Hadid and The Weeknd arrive at The 58th Grammy Awards Red Carpet. Picture: Bang Showbiz

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid have reportedly split again, a year after reconciling following a split in late 2016.



The "Starboy" hitmaker - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - and the 22-year-old model reconciled last year after a on-and-off romance that first began in 2015, but according to sources, they've now decided to got their separate ways yet again, as they're in "different places" in their lives right now.





An insider told E! News: "Bella and Abel have split. They are in different places right now, physically and mentally. Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut."





The duo frequently travelled between Los Angeles, where the 29-year-old singer is based, and Bella's home in New York, but sources say their schedules simply didn't align.





But things may not be over forever, as the couple have a history of breaking up and getting back together again.





The source added: "They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects."





Bella and the 'Can't Feel My Face' musician first began dating in April 2015, where they enjoyed an on and off romance for almost two years until parting ways seemingly for good in November 2016.





The Weeknd went on to date fellow singer Selena Gomez for 10 months between January and October of 2017.





A few months after he split from Selena, he then rekindled his romance with Bella in 2018, and the pair had been together for over a year until splitting again.





The split news comes after Bella previously praised The Weeknd as the most beautiful person in her life.



