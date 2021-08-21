The Weeknd's new R1 billion mansion will 'Take Your Breath'

The Weeknd has splashed R1 billion on a Bel-Air pad, in what is said to be the biggest sale in Los Angeles in 2021. The “Take My Breath” hitmaker - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - paid mega-bucks for the luxurious pad which overlooks Bel-Air Country Club and wasn't even up for sale.

According to the Wall Street Journal, media mogul Reinout Oerlemans and his wife Danielle had not planned on selling the nine-bedroom home. .@theweeknd has purchased a new 70 MILLION dollar mansion in LA, one of the biggest deals ever💸 pic.twitter.com/5IBdLjvr6J — The Weeknd Charts🌅 (@WeekndChart) August 19, 2021 Boasting 13 bathrooms, an indoor pool, spa, outdoor pool and waterfall, gym, sports court, and cinema, the 33 000-square foot mansion was bought by the couple in June 2015 for R326.3 million. Surrounded by 1.6 acres of garden, the one-of-a-kind property also features a grand stairway entrance at the front.

News of the 31-year-old star's major purchase comes after he vowed to continue making music "for as long as I can breathe". Thanking his fans for making his dreams come true and marking mega-hit “Blinding Lights” making history as the longest-charting song ever, he wrote on Instagram: "Forever grateful to be able to experiment with sounds, try new things with my voice and create music with the people I truly love and respect. “For the last decade every song has been a journey and to be able to continue this journey has been nothing short of a blessing.

“It’s the only gift I could ever ask for. I’ll be doing it for as long as I can breathe. “I love my fans and wouldn’t be here without you. Big day for blinding lights. Multiple songs in the top 20. Thursday turns 10. Caesar turned 4 and the f******dawn is coming. LET’S GO. (sic)" The Weeknd is also known for his generous contributions to charities and donated a whopping R15.25 million to coronavirus relief efforts.