'The X-Files' actor Michael Kopsa dead at 66

Michael Kopsa, 66, has died. The legendary Canadian actor, who was best known for his roles in “The X-Files” and “Smallville”, passed away on October 23, due to "complications from a brain tumour", his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione, said.

His former spouse, who had teenage daughter Nora with the screen star, tweeted on Tuesday: “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, of a brain tumor. “He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. “Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father to our Nora. (sic)"

She signed off the post: "I will miss you fiercely, my dear friend and co-parent." After gaining a degree in arts and science from the University of Toronto, Kopsa went on to make sci-fi his niche genre, starring in hit series such as “Stargate SG-1”, “The X-Files”, “The Net”, and “The Outer Limits”. He also had a number of notable movie roles, including voicing Beast in 2000's “X-Men: Evolution”.

Kopsa went on to appear in Marvel's “Fantastic Four” as Ned Cecil in 2005, and, in 2011, he appeared in “Apollo 18” and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”. His voice was also heard in many video games, including his role as Char Aznable in the English dub of “Mobile Suit Gundam”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie H (@julie_83_) Fellow voice actor Peter Kelamis has led tributes to Kopsa.

