Actress Chrissy Metz says she wore a swimsuit for the very first time at the age of 38 after decades of hiding her body. Metz had made a promise to herself that she would wear a swimsuit if she found one she liked.

The 38-year-old actress kept true to that promise recently when she visited Barbados with a friend. She posted multiple photographs of herself wearing what appears to be a black one-piece bathing suit while lounging in the pool.

In an interview to Glamour magazine, Metz explained why it was a big deal for her, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I grew up wearing a T-shirt at the pool. As an adult, I was like, I'm going to find a bathing suit I like and I'm going to wear it. And there were people, like, 'Oh my God, look at you! You know I could never do that'," she said.

Metz recognised this to be more of a backhanded compliment, she decided to not let it deter her from wearing what she wanted to wear.

"I'm doing what I want to do."

Metz is known for role of Kate Pearson in "This Is Us", aired in India on Star World.