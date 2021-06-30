Thom Evans swoons over Nicole Scherzinger on her birthday

Thom Evans swooned over his girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger as the loved-up pair took a boat trip in Lake Como for her birthday this week. The Pussycat Dolls star has been romancing Thom, 36, since they met on a celebrity edition of “The X Factor” two years ago.

And the loved-up pair are currently on a romantic getaway in Lake Como in Italy for the singer's birthday. Alongside a snap of the pair enjoying a boat trip, Thom wrote on Instagram: "hope your Birthday was as Beautiful and full of love as you are @nicolescherzinger I love you very much. (sic)"

Things are going from strength to strength for the lovebirds, and Nicole previously admitted she “definitely wants kids” with her beau. Speaking last year, she said: “It’s just been a blessing to be able to have, like, a normal, healthy relationship and take time for myself. I’m doing really good. He is my partner in crime, my best friend. "We love to laugh together, we are big goofballs. We laugh together, we dance together, we sing together and cook together.”

And when asked if that means she's ready for the next step, she added: "Oh, yeah, for sure … He's my man, the man in my life, the man of my dreams. "I definitely want kids, at the right time. It is all about timing.