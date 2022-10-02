Three times Trevor Noah grabbed the headlines – mostly for the right reasons

“I realised that after seven years, my time is up,” said Trevor Noah during his remarks on a recent episode of “The Daily Show”. His abrupt exit marks the end of an unprecedented era for the show in which Noah took it in a new direction from his popular predecessor Jon Stewart and established himself as a bonafide global comedy star.

Noah grabbed headlines on a few occasions, too. Here are some of them: Donsplaining - 5G edition Understanding former president Donald Trump often felt like an exercise in futility.

Noah expertly poked fun at Trump on numerous occasions throughout his tenure on “The Daily Show”, often grabbing headlines for his unpacking of some of Trump’s most controversial moments. His breakdowns and explanations of Trump’s ramblings, known as Donsplaining, were some of the most popular parts of the show. One particular segment in which Trump seemed to not understand what 5G was in his rambling remarks went viral.

Interview with Tomi Lahren In 2017, shortly after Donald Trump took office, Noah grabbed headlines when he invited Blaze commentator Tomi Lahren on “The Daily Show” to debate a host of issues. The debate topics ranged from Trump’s election and general politics to, most controversially, Black Lives Matter.

Throughout the duration of the interview, which lasted for almost half an hour, the pair couldn’t seem to agree on a single thing. Noah earned plaudits for his patient and shrewd approach to the interview. Trevor Noah’s dinner with Dua Lipa It’s not often that Noah grabs the headlines for anything outside of his work.

