T.I. and Tiny under investigation for alleged sexual assault

Married couple T.I. and Tameka 'Tiny' Harris are under investigation over sexual assault and drugging allegations from a number of women.

The married couple are the subject of a criminal investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department following a report filed last month by a woman identified as Jane Doe.

According to the document, as first reported by the Daily Beast, the woman alleged she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the pair in 2005.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old woman called Rachelle Jenks - who is based in Las Vegas - filed a report earlier this month claiming she was drugged and sexually assaulted by them after meeting Harris in an airport bathroom 11 years ago.

In a statement to E! News, the couple's attorney Steve Sadow said: "The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country.

"Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD 'accuser' has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations - or even examine them.

"Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an 'accuser' who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim."

The alleged victims are being represented by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn.

A spokesperson said: "We have several women who are willing to speak on the record. Investigations are pending."

At a press conference in March, Blackburn added: "Criminal allegations span over 15 years of methodical, sadistic abuse against women in various venues throughout the country.

"This matter is ongoing and I suspect will evolve with the passage of time as more persons of interest come forward."

At the time, he described allegations between 2005 and 2018 made my six anonymous women.

The lawyer is representing 11 individuals - 10 women and one man - who have made claims against the stars.

In January, Sabrina Peterson - one of the 11 - alleged T.I. had held a gun to her head.

She didn't specify when the alleged incident happened.

At the time, T.I.'s representative said: "Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson.

"The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action."