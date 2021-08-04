T.I. arrested in Amsterdam

T.I. has claimed he was arrested in Amsterdam after a police officer's car was damaged but didn't fully explain what had happened. The 40-year-old rapper shared a two-minute video on Instagram, in which he addressed is fans from a jail cell and detailed how he'd been apprehended following an accident which led to the cop's vehicle's rear-view mirror being broken.

He said in the clip: “So, I’m locked up now, I’m obviously not supposed to have my phone. And because I didn’t have my passport on me. I don’t know. It will be fine.” A jail official could be heard asking T.I. something and after replying, he continued with his story. He said: "So, I’m locked up now, I’m obviously not supposed to have my phone as I’m biking, and because the policeman ran into me and broke his rear view[mirror], and because I didn’t have my passport on me. I don’t know, it’ll be fine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) The “Live Your Life” hitmaker wasn't handcuffed or search but the police officer asked him to get into their car, which he "obliged" to do. He added: “He was extremely upset. I, myself, was a great time. I’m still not upset, I’m having a phenomenal time.

“They arrested me and didn’t even put me in handcuffs. They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat. I obliged.” Despite showing off wads of cash in the video, T.I. claimed he wasn't allowed to make bond.

He said: “Man, let me call, so I can make my bond, they don’t take cash here.” The rapper later shared a video of himself being released from jail and thanked his wife Tiny for helping him get out. He wrote, “the love of my life made sure They stayed tha whole 25mins and demanded that I be released. Poor Caroline was shooketh!!! I told her "I've done real time before...Cmon baby let's gtfoh before they change they minds.(sic)"