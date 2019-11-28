T.I. opens up on infidelity as he adjusted to life after prison









Tip "T.I." Harris at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Picture: AP T.I. admitted he looked for something outside his marriage to make him feel "adequate" after he was released from prison. The 39-year-old rapper and his wife Tiny, 44, have opened up about the difficulties they've faced in their marriage, including infidelity after the 'Live Your Life' star struggled to adapt to life when he was released in September 2011 after 11 months in jail. Speaking to host Jada Pinkett Smith on an upcoming episode of Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk" - which is set to air on Monday, he said: "Me just coming back and not being in the position I was in. "It left me feeling lesser than, so I had to go and figure out ways to make me myself feel proper and adequate. And that led to things that led to things that led to things." For Xscape singer Tiny - who married T.I. in 2010 - she had found her "voice" and she explained how her husband was pushed towards someone who was more "timid" than her.

She added: "Once I got on my own two feet, I felt like I should have a voice too. That voice, it was a little different than he was used to.

"Because I had a voice that was not timid... he went and found himself somebody that he can be like 'Hey, don't move, do this, do that'. And I was not her."

Meanwhile, T.I. has apologised to his daughter Deyjah after he claimed he takes her to the gynaecologist every year to check she's still a virgin.

However, following a backlash over the comments, he insisted he's only apologising to Deyjah, and not the "weirdos" who he claims have been "tossing lies around" about him and twisting his words.

He said: "There was never any objection. She did have a problem with me talking about it, however. And I understand that, and I am incredibly apologetic to her for that. To her. Not to any of these other strangers, any of the weirdos, who just kind of toss lies around for fun. She understands my intentions, and she knows who I am. She knows who I've always been. And I think that allows a certain level of understanding."

The "Live Your Life" hitmaker went on to insist he'd made his comments as a "joke", and slammed his critics for taking his words seriously.

He explained: "I came to clear up any misconceptions that have been surrounding how we interact and parent, and what is appropriate and inappropriate. I think all of this surrounds a conversation I was having in a very joking manner when asked how I deal with parenting in this day and age. From a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate and I think a lot of people took it extremely literal."