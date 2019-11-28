T.I. admitted he looked for something outside his marriage to make him feel "adequate" after he was released from prison.
The 39-year-old rapper and his wife Tiny, 44, have opened up about the difficulties they've faced in their marriage, including infidelity after the 'Live Your Life' star struggled to adapt to life when he was released in September 2011 after 11 months in jail.
Speaking to host Jada Pinkett Smith on an upcoming episode of Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk" - which is set to air on Monday, he said: "Me just coming back and not being in the position I was in.
"It left me feeling lesser than, so I had to go and figure out ways to make me myself feel proper and adequate. And that led to things that led to things that led to things."
For Xscape singer Tiny - who married T.I. in 2010 - she had found her "voice" and she explained how her husband was pushed towards someone who was more "timid" than her.