Tiffany Haddish addresses child sex abuse lawsuit and says she ‘deeply regrets’ comedy sketch

Tiffany Haddish “deeply regrets” agreeing to act in a controversial sketch titled “Through a Pedophiles Eyes”. The 42-year-old actress is facing a child sex abuse lawsuit alongside fellow comedian Aries Spears surrounding the 2014 comedy skit, and now she has addressed the situation.

In a statement on Instagram, she said: “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it.

Watch video: “I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.” Last week, the two stars were named as defendants in a lawsuit by an anonymous plaintiff referred to as Jane Doe.

She claimed the comedians groomed her and her brother – also anonymous and referred to as John Doe – to perform sexual acts as children. Her attorney has denied the allegations and described the lawsuit as “frivolous”. In a statement to “Entertainment Tonight”, Andrew B Brettler said: “Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms Haddish for several years.

“Every attorney who has initially taken on her case – and there were several – ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms Haddish would not be shaken down. “Now, Ms Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.” Meanwhile, Spears’s lawyer Debra Opri added: “He isn’t going to fall for any shakedown.”

The sexually explicit sketch, which was filmed in 2013 and published on “Funny Or Die” in 2014, was removed from the website four years later. The lawsuit alleges that the children were “moaning and making sexual noises as they both ate (a) sandwich (from opposite ends) in a manner that simulated the act of fellatio”. The lawsuit continues: “Haddish verbally explained what was expected of plaintiff Jane Doe and then showed plaintiff Jane Doe how to give fellatio, including movements, noises, moaning, and groaning.”