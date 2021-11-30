Tiffany Haddish and Common split after a year together

Tiffany Haddish and Common have called time on their romance. The 41-year-old movie star and Common, 49, have decided to go their separate ways because they were both "too busy for a serious relationship".

A source explained to People: "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship." A insider has also confirmed the split to E! News, although the celebrity duo have so far remained tight-lipped amid the speculation. Tiffany initially confirmed their romance in August 2020, when she appeared on the “Steve-O’s Wild Ride” podcast.

She said at the time: "I am in a relationship." The movie star also revealed how their romance was changing her life. Tiffany shared: "This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in.

"I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it. Knowing that I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back - it seems like he does anyways - and I love it. I love him." Common - whose real name is Lonnie Lynn - also discussed their romance earlier this year.

The chart-topping rap star described the actress as a "queen". He shared during a TV interview: "She’s just a wonderful human being and has so much heart. I’m learning to be in a relationship even more, what that entails, like growing within myself. "I just respect a queen, and that’s what she is."