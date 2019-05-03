Tiffany Haddish is "full of joy and gratitude" after sharing the details of her homeless past.



The 39-year-old actress took to social media last week to tell her followers all about how she was "homeless and scared" as a young person, and now has said she's been left stunned by the "support" she's received in the wake of the revealing post.



Speaking to Page Six, she said: "It's so crazy I didn't even read all the comments until maybe a day or two later. I was like, 'Wow, that's nice, now where were all these people when I was homeless,' huh? 'Where were you at when I needed you?'



"If I ever become homeless again, I'm pretty sure I'm going to have some support. It made my heart feel full of joy and gratitude."



In her original social media post, the 'Night School' star shared a throwback picture of herself from years back as she thanked her younger self for always "believing".



She wrote: "I look at this picture and want to cry tears of joy for this Girl. I remember that night. She was homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt. I promised her if she kept faith in God and Herself, We will get to a place where we will be Housed, Over Fed, Less Hurt and Fear Free. I am so Grateful that she Believed.