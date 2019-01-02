Tiffany Haddish attends the world premiere of "Nobody's Fool" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in New York. Picture: AP

Tiffany Haddish has promised her flopped performance on New Year's Eve will "never happen again" after several fans walked out.

The 39-year-old actress and comedian was performing a sold-out show at the James L. Knight Center in Miami to ring in the New Year on Monday night, when she reportedly forgot several jokes and many others fell flat, causing fans to walk out of the comedy gig.

And after confirming reports of the flopped show, Tiffany insisted that would be the last time anybody witnesses a bad show of hers.

Responding to an online article about her performance, she tweeted: "Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happen again."

Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again. Tiffany Haddish Bombs, Drinks with Fans Instead https://t.co/4QxPn0j0xc via @TheRoot — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) January 1, 2019

According to a video published by TMZ, the 'Night School' star acknowledged on stage that her forgetfulness was "weird" for her, but brushed the criticism off because she knows she can't have the "best day" every day.

Tiffany Haddish forgot her jokes Live on stage ! Damn , Katt Williams tried to tell y’all 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z7uPByQjzm — LIL CHIRP CHIRP🆗 (@Geeyavel1iii) January 1, 2019

Speaking onstage, she said: "This is weird for me. Now, this is going to be on TMZ or whatever. Every day ain't the best day, but we do what we do. It is what it is.

"This will probably be the only time you will ever see me like this because I'm never doing this again ... I will never allow myself to be this woe the f**k out."

Earlier in the day, Tiffany had taken to Instagram to promote the show, whilst also explaining she had partied into the morning the night before.

She said in a video: "Went to bed at 7. Ciroc is still in my system."

But despite the fan backlash, some fellow celebrities publicly spoke out in support of the star.

Questlove tweeted: "Failure is a part of growth and lessons get learned. The crowd will speak on this night forever so they had an experience, and you are the wiser. Not end of world. You'll shine more in 2019."