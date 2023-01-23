Tim Allen denies flashing Pamela Anderson on the set of ‘Home Improvement’

Pamela Anderson has alleged Tim Allen flashed her on the set of “Home Improvement”. The 55-year-old former Playboy model has claimed her co-star on the ’90s sitcom showed her his penis in the hallway outside her dressing room and she “laughed uncomfortably”.

In an excerpt of her upcoming memoir, “Love, Pamela”, published in “Variety”, she wrote: “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.” She added: “He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.” Watch video:

However, Allen, 69, has denied the flashing incident took place. He told the publication: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.” Elsewhere in the tell-all, Anderson said she was “saved” by her children.

The former “Baywatch” actress’s boys Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, were just toddlers when she filed for divorce from their father, rocker Tommy Lee, in 1998. She said that being a parent gave her something to focus on. She said: “They saved me. I don’t want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything. I’ve loved every moment… “Brandon is really creative and is this fiery kind of kid. Dylan is more introspective and more Zen. It's a good team.”

The 55-year-old actress thinks her sons have grown up to be “true miracles”. She wrote: “Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool. They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes.” Anderson filed for divorce from the Motley Crue rocker after he was charged with spousal abuse and she thinks they “really let (their) kids down” with their relationship issues.

She reflected in a recent interview: “And that’s something it’s really hard for me to forgive myself about. We should have found a way through it. “I couldn’t accept any kind of violent manoeuvre. It was my childhood fears coming out. I didn’t want that for my kids and as much as I loved Tommy more than anything in the world, I loved my kids more.” The pair’s relationship floundered after their personal videos, which were later made into an infamous sex tape and sold without their permission, were stolen and they were unable to deal with the attention the scandal brought.