Timothee Chalamet admitted he felt like "a fraud" - and had to text his friends for support - during a surreal dinner with Kanye West.
The "Little Women" actor was at a birthday dinner with Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson earlier this year when the 'I Love It' rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian West came into the restaurant, and he admitted he began to question whether he deserved to be there too.
Appearing on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon", he said: "We're hanging out, and then it feels like there's an earthquake in the restaurant. It was, like, epic.
"You turn around, and I was like, 'Holy s**t'... I went to the bathroom, I sent a text to two friends. I was like, 'Am I worth... does this make sense?'
"They were like, Man, 16-year-old you would slap the shit out of you. You go back to the table.' "