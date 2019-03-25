Tina Knowles. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles thinks Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is a "great representation" for people of colour.



The 37-year-old former actress - who joined the royal family when she married Prince Harry in May last year - is of African-American descent, and Tina has praised her for her "wonderful" personality, calling her a "beautiful, independent young woman".





Speaking to Us Weekly magazine at the opening of art exhibition 'Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983' the 63-year-old fashion designer - who is the mother of both Beyoncé and Solange - said: "I mean, I think she's a beautiful, intelligent, independent young woman. I think it's amazing that she got that opportunity and that she is a great representation for our people. It's really wonderful!"





Tina's comments come after Meghan's former co-star Gregg Sulkin - who starred with her in 2015 film 'Anti-Social' - described her as "one of the most sincere and genuine people" he knows.





He said: "Everybody does know her as a princess, but in real life, she genuinely is also like a princess. She is one of the classiest, the nicest, one of the most sincere and genuine people I've ever met."





The British actor also praised the royal - who is currently expecting her first child with Harry - for how well she's handled the negative criticism that has surrounded her since her relationship with the flame-haired prince went public.



