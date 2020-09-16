Tina Knowles-Lawson proud 'private' daughters Beyoncé and Solange

Tina Knowles-Lawson is most proud of the "private" charity work her children Beyoncé and Solange Knowles do. Tina Knowles-Lawson is most proud of the "private" charity work her children Beyoncé and Solange Knowles do. The 66-year-old businesswoman knows her daughters will do anything to help others and what makes her most proud is the fact that both of them do it without anyone else knowing and never "question" helping others. She said: "They will do whatever they can to help people, and the stuff that they do privately, I couldn't be more proud of because they don't care if anybody knows. I'm kind of getting choked up about it because they seek people out to help and there's never any question." Tina recalled one time less than a year ago where she asked Beyonce to send a private jet to take a young terminally ill girl for treatment, and praised her daughter for sending it without any hesitation.

Speaking on the podcast, “In My Head with Heather Thomson”, she added: "You know, I called Beyoncé nine months ago and I just called her from a Home Depot because this kid was 14 and she was dying of cancer and they had found this experimental type thing.

“They didn't have any time and needed a plane because she obviously was in the last stage and she couldn't fly.

“I called her from a Home Depot, she was in the middle of a rehearsal or something, all this loud music. And I'm like this, there's this kid, she said, I can't really hear you, you got to hurry up.

“And I said, there's this kid that's dying of cancer. And there's a chance that she might be able to get a life saving thing.

“And she was like, 'Mom, what do you need?' I said, 'We need a plane and can you grab it?' She said, 'I'll get the plane.'

“Like, I don't know many people that wouldn't ask, you know, how much is it going to cost or anything?

“She just didn't hesitate. She did it. And she got the plane and the little girl went to Boston for this treatment.

“Unfortunately she passed away, it was too late, but it's just the thought of every time they hear about something that they do it."