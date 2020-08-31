Tinashe stars in autumn issue of Gay Times

American singer and songwriter, Tinashe opens up about her sexuality as she stars on the cover of Gay Times.

In the autumn issue of the gloss photographed by Vijat M, the musician talks about being a bisexual woman of colour working in the music industry.

Speaking to Nick Levine, she said: “It’s not that I don’t like putting a label on it. But when you say you’re bisexual, a lot of people think… they just have a lack of understanding about what it is. And I tend to shy away from terms – I guess this is the theme of my life! – that makes people want to categorise me or put me in a box.

“I don’t like that sh*t. But – but – I can still give you a general sense of yeah, I’m bisexual. I’m somewhere on the spectrum. You know?”

She also discussed some of the stereotypes around her sexuality.