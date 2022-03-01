‘Tinder Swinder’ Simon Leviev has swiped his way to a lawsuit

Simon Leviev, aka Shimon Hayut, aka “The Tinder Swindler” who scammed three women out of hundreds or thousands of dollars by pretending to be the son of a diamond mogul is now being sued by the real Leviev diamond tycoon family. Diamantaire Lev Leviev, and his daughter Chagit Leviev, the CEO of Leviev Group USA – have launched legal action against Simon’s notorious actions of impersonating them and enriching himself in their name as per the hit Netflix documentary which was watched by over 45 million viewers worldwide.

According to E! News, Chagit Leviev, the heiress to the family’s fortune, said the multi-million dollar lawsuit is aimed at getting Simon to “face justice and get the sentence he deserves”. According to Page Six, Chagit wrote: “Shimon Hayut is a fraud who stole our family’s identity and has tried to exploit our good name to con victims out of millions of dollars. He has no relation to the Leviev family and has no affiliation with our company LLD Diamonds,” said Chagit. Filed court papers say that Simon allegedly made false representations as being the son of Lev Leviev and receiving numerous benefits (including material ones), cunningly and using false words, claiming to be a member of the Leviev Family, and that his family will pay and bear the costs of his benefits.

It also states that Simon “defrauded, cheated, conned, falsified, and hurt women, men and businesses” both in Israel and worldwide. Speaking exclusively to Page Six, Chagit said that any proceeds from the lawsuit would be given back to Simon’s victims. “Even though we are a diamond company, we are victims too. We are getting threats because of this, endless prank calls saying ‘My enemies are coming for me’,” she alleged. “I believe the show didn’t do a good enough job of explaining that we have nothing to do with him,” she said to Page Six.