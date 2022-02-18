‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev reportedly gets a Hollywood agent

“Tinder Swindler” Simon Leviev has his eyes set on capitalising on his new found notoriety by breaking into the tough Hollywood market. According to a report by TMZ, Simon is so serious about his new goal that he has even found himself a talent manager.

Sources told TMZ that Simon's new manager is Gina Rodriguez with Gitoni Inc and it seems they have some big plans. It seems Simon wants to turn his Netflix fame into some coin, trust Simon to try and secure the bag. Simon's plans or dreams, depending on how you look at it include, writing a book, being on a dating show and even hosting a dating podcast. "Simon's idea for a potential dating show includes women competing for his love ... and he's interested in sharing dating do’s and don'ts on a potential podcast," reports TMZ.

It is certainly no surprise that Simon is chasing the bag in Hollywood after all he is notorious for scamming women on popular dating app, Tinder. Now, in case you have been living off social media and missed the whole "Tinder Swindler" saga, let's bring you up to speed real fast.

The Netflix documentary follows three women who all went on the popular dating app, Tinder and matched with “Simon Leviev” who appeared to be the man of their dreams but ended up being a nightmare. Sounds like a movie, right, but it’s an actual story of how looking for love landed some women in debt. Since, Netflix aired the "Tinder Swindler" documentary, the “billionaire playboy" has become the talk of the town, with everyone trying to understand how he allegedly scammed the unsuspecting women.