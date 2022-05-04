‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey dies age 16

The “Toddlers and Tiaras” star, who appeared on the beauty pageant reality show along with her mother Marcy at the age of five back in 2013, passed away on Monday, Marcy Posy has confirmed.

Without revealing the cause of death, Marcy wrote on Facebook: "I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

During her short career, Kailia managed to reach global fame on social media when a screen cap of her five-year-old self grinning on the TLC reality show went viral as a meme.

The beauty had continued to compete in pageants following her stint on the reality show and had even starred as Agnes in Netfli movie “Eli”. Back in January, she announced she was competing in Miss Washington Teen USA.