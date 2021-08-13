Tom Hanks’ son Chet defends anti-vaccine stance

Chet Hanks has doubled down on his refusal to get the coronavirus vaccine and insisted there's "more evidence for UFOS being real" than the jab "being healthy" for people. The 31-year-old musician - whose famous parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first high-profile people to contract the virus in March 2020 - came under fire earlier this week after saying he won't have the jab and he's now defended his stance, arguing there is no need to "tamper" with his immune system.

He said in a new video shared to Instagram: "Just like you have the right to be mad at me because I said I’m going to get the vaccine, just like you have the right to be mad, I have the right to not get that s***. “I wanted to, but my immune system said it’s good. Okay? It doesn’t need to be tampered with. It said it’s good. Let’s be real, 99% of you motherf****** wouldn’t use a shampoo that’s not FDA approved, but you’re willing to get some experimental government injection.

“OK, there’s more evidence for UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗧 𝗠𝗙 𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗦 (@chethanx) A few days ago, Chet posted a video which initially seemed to urge his followers to be vaccinated, before yelling "Psych" and swiftly changing his stance.

He said: "I’ve been on the fence about this for awhile, that’s why I never spoke on it, but with the amount of people I know recently that have gotten Covid, and with the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everybody should. “It’s really important that we all do this. I suggest to all my followers, you guys, set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing – PSYCH! "B****! If it ain’t broke don’t fix it! I never had Covid. Y’ain’t sticking me with that motherf****** needle!”

Chet went on to brand the virus the "motherf******* flu", told Americans to "get over it" and suggested those who are at high risk should simply "stay inside" so others can get on with leading a normal life. He said: “Why are we working around ya’ll? If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside. I’m tired of wearing a motherf****** mask.”

Earlier this year, Rita urged people to be vaccinated against the virus as she reflected on it being one year since she and her “Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” actor husband had contracted Covid-19. She wrote on Instagram: “One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House, the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalised with Covid 19. “I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland, and that we share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus.