Tom Hanks’s wife dismisses talk she and the actor had row with PR manager on Cannes red carpet

Tom Hanks’s wife has dismissed reports she and the actor had a row with a PR manager on a Cannes Film Festival red carpet. The “Big” actor, 66, and his actress spouse of 35 years were photographed apparently looking irate as Hanks pointed a finger at a man who has been named as Vincent Chapalain at the premiere of his new film “Asteroid City” on Tuesday.

Rita Wilson – and Chapalain – have brushed off speculation they were arguing, saying it was simply a discussion about where they were meant to be going while crowds of fans were screaming so loudly they could barely hear. Watch video: The “Sleepless in Seattle” actress captioned a screenshot of the exchange on an Instagram Story with the message: “This is called ‘I can’t hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?’

“But that doesn’t sell stories! Nice try. Go see ‘Asteroid City’!” Chapalain backed her version of events when someone asked him on his Twitter page what had gone on. The person asked: “Did Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson get confuse with security? An explanation?”

Chapalain replied: “They just asked me if they should go back to the start of the mat with the rest of the film crew (I’m not security) wink.” Speculation had been rife that Hanks had lost his cool as he was pictured looking stern and pointing at Chapalain. The exchange lasted only moments as the couple walked the red carpet.