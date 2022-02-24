Tom Hardy felt 'overwhelmed' amid on-set rows with Charlize Theron

Tom Hardy felt like he was "in over [his] head" while shooting “Mad Max: Fury Road” with Charlize Theron. The 44-year-old actor starred alongside the Oscar-winning actress in 2015's “Mad Max: Fury Road”, and he's admitted to being "in over [his] head" on the set of the George Miller-directed film, after Charlize recently confessed that she "didn't feel safe" following a huge row with her co-star.

Tom told New York Times columnist Kyle Buchanan: "In hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways. The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. "What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me. That’s something that can’t be faked. I’d like to think that now that I’m older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion." Charlize, 46, recently apologised "profusely" for their infamous on-set rows and admitted that their behaviour made for a difficult working environment.

She said in Kyle's new book, “Blood, Sweat and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road”: "It was like two parents in the front of the car. "We were either fighting or we were icing each other - I don’t know which one is worse - and (our co-stars) had to deal with it in the back. It was horrible! It was not a conducive working environment … I apologise profusely."

The Hollywood star thinks producer Doug Mitchell acted as "a man forgiving another man". Charlize also suggested that having a woman in a position of power may have eased some of the tension. She said: "It got to a place where it was kind of out of hand, and there was a sense that maybe sending a woman producer down could maybe equalise some of it.