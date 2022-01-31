Tom Holland buys R62m London pad for him and Zendaya

Tom Holland has reportedly purchased a R62 million London pad for him and his girlfriend Zendaya. The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star and his co-star - who already owns a luxurious Los Angeles mansion - are said to be keen to splash the cash on renovating the house, with plans for a cinema, gym, and even a man cave.

The six-bed home is near to the 25-year-old actor's hometown of Kingston upon Thames, where his parents still live. A source told The Sunday Mirror: “They are over the moon about the property and getting their first home together. “They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them.”

The pair's romance became public last year, and the actor recently admitted he struggles to deal with the lack of privacy. He said: "I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway."

Tom also feels uncomfortable talking about their romance without the 'Euphoria' star being by his side. He explained: "It’s not a conversation that I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together." Similarly, Zendaya, also 25, wishes that she and Tom were able to keep their relationship more private.