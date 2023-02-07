Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan thinks fans ‘mistook‘ her Pamela Anderson joke

Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, is “saddened” people “mistook” her joke about Pamela Anderson. The 36-year-old social media personality, who married Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy, 60, on Valentine’s Day in 2019, made a gag about his ex-wife on a now-deleted TikTok post in which she seemed to suggest the “Baywatch” actress wouldn’t care if she died.

But she told Page Six on Monday about fans misinterpreting the joke: “(They) thought I was making a joke about her dying instead of myself.” Watch video: She added she was “saddened” the post was taken “the wrong way” but said about how she can’t control everything: “What will be, will be.”

Furlan also said: “Humour, even dark humour”, has always been her way of coping with “uncomfy” situations. Furlan posted the TikTok video amid ongoing coverage of the release of 55-year-old Anderson’s memoir “Love, Pame”’, which features tales of her stormy marriage to Lee, with whom she shares two sons. Furlan had posted a selfie-style video with a “’90s Pam Makeup” filter on her face that showed her saying: “Oh, oh,” while Lee sat beside her – and added at the top of the clip: “Pam if I died.”

The caption also explained: “Pls guys I gotta make jokes it’s how I cope”, but fans of Pamela’s branded it everything from “disrespectful” to “horrible”. Anderson and Lee eloped in 1995, a few days after meeting and had sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, before they divorced in 1998, with the actress revealing in her book and her new Netflix documentary that their relationship was marred by jealousy, physical abuse, drug use, family feuds and their infamous stolen sex tape. But Anderson is convinced her relationship with Lee “may have been the only time I was ever truly in love”.

