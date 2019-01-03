Toni Braxton in New York. The 51-year-old singer, whose 1996 album “Secrets” has gone platinum, continues to create music but is trying a different artistic medium, acting. Picture: AP

Toni Braxton has hinted that she has ended her engagement to Birdman as she wrote about starting a "new chapter" this new year. The 'Long As I Live' hitmaker has appeared to suggest she has split from Bryan 'Birdman' Williams in a cryptic post to mark the New Year.

She wrote on Instagram: "Starting a new chapter isn't always an easy choice ... but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year (sic)"

Toni and Birdman - who started dating in May 2016 and confirmed their engagement in February last year - have also unfollowed each other on the social media site Instagram and have deleted their own posts about one another.

News of their split may come as shock as Birdman previously described his now ex-fiancée Toni as his "life" and his "everything".

He said at the time: "T, that's my girl, my friend, my family. That's my love, my soldier, my life. She's my everything. She's my life. I love her to death."

He also gushed over Toni's mother Evelyn, adding: "For me, it was just hard to accept love from them. I think Miss E, Miss Evelyn, she's an angel. She did a great job with all her girls. For me, just growing up in the streets, not having the word love, it was hard for me to accept them loving me and appreciating the love that I brought to the table."

Back in November, the couple admitted they were struggling to find a wedding date.

She shared: "We were doing 'Braxton Family Values'. We were going through a little drama. I was like okay, the wedding - it's a good thing to get all the sisters together. But I couldn't get us all together. The wedding is not a good reason because it's messing up my relationship a little bit. He's like, 'Come on, Michelle [her middle name], set a date.'"