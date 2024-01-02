Toni Braxton slams reports she tied the knot with Birdman

The 56-year-old singer and the 54-year-old rapper were previously engaged but Braxton has revealed that they are both currently single and have no plans to wed.

Following speculation that they had tied the knot, she wrote on Instagram: "My dear friend @birdman and I are not married...never been married. We are both single."

Speaking about Birdman, who she had been friends with since 2000, in a 2017 episode of 'Braxton Family Values', Braxton said: "Luckily for me, he likes to do things to show that he cares about me, like sending flowers. I’m a flowers girl, what can I say? He’s an undercover gentleman and he makes me feel adored.”

Speaking on 'The Wendy Williams Show' in 2018, Birdman said: "That’s my love, my soldier, my life - she’s my everything. She’s my life. I love her to death.”