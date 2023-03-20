Toni Collette feels more 'anxious' with intimacy coordinators

Toni Collette has sent away intimacy coordinators because she doesn't find them helpful. The 50-year-old actress insisted the experts - who are brought in to help choreograph sex scenes and to make sure the cast involved feel comfortable - only serve to make her feel "more anxious" so she'd rather not have them on set.

She told The Times magazine: “I think it’s only been a couple of times where they’ve been brought in, and I have very much trusted and felt at ease with the people I was working with. Watch video: “It just felt like those people who were brought in to make me feel more at ease were actually making me feel more anxious. They weren’t helping, so I asked them to leave.”

The “Power” star acknowledged she's been "very fortunate" to have worked with just "a few a********" during her long career. Asked if she'd have welcomed the intimacy experts earlier in her career, she said: “It depends. Look, every job is different. Every single job is different. Because it’s a bunch of new people it’s a new energy; everyone brings their whole life with them, and it’s all thrown in the pot. "You never know what you’re going to get and it’s a miracle that a film ever comes together, let alone thrives.

"I’ve been very fortunate in that I’ve only worked with a few a******** over the several decades that I’ve managed to keep this boat afloat.” Collette also hit out at the trend for cancel culture and how it has led to people feeling "stifled". She said: “God, when [cancel culture] was first mentioned to me, a while back now, I didn’t quite understand what people meant…