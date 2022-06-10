Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott announce trial separation

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are said to have decided on a trial separation after 16 years of marriage. The pair reportedly battled to keep their turbulent relationship on track for the sake of their five kids before splitting.

Story continues below Advertisement

A source said the last update friends of the pair had got were that they were “going through with a trial separation”. Watch video: They also raised fears for Spelling, 49, as they say she is “missing in action” (MIA).

An insider said: “She hasn’t been doing social things anymore. She seems to be isolating herself. “She’s been so MIA that they’re worried something’s going on – if she’s having money troubles again or is depressed.” It has also been alleged the couple put a divorce on hold due to their “roller-coaster” romance.

Story continues below Advertisement

The source said: “They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped. “Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids.'’ Spelling and McDermott have been together since 2006 and share five kids Liam, 15; Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, nine-year-old Finn and Beau, five.

Story continues below Advertisement

McDermott, 55, also shares son Jack, 23, with his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, 60. The couple have been at the centre of divorce rumours since last year, with a source saying the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actress was preparing to file for divorce from her husband. The actress added fuel to the rumours by telling SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live’” she and Dean were sleeping in separate beds.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said: “Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed”, adding McDermott was in “a room”. It is said a major source of strife between the couple is trust issues after Dean’s cheating, which he confessed to in 2014 on reality show “True Tori”. A source told People: “Tori still has major trust issues. Part of their relationship was never fully repaired after he was unfaithful.”

Actress Tori Spelling. “They’ve been living separate lives. They will still have family meals and occasional outings, but it’s for the kids.” The couple are also infamous for money struggles, with it being reported in 2020 they owed $1.2 million in taxes and unpaid credit card bills. Spelling’s well-known TV producer father Aaron Spelling famously only left his daughter $800 000 after his death at the age of 83 in 2006.