Actress Tori Spelling. Picture: Reuters

Tori Spelling has been ordered to pay a credit card bill of almost $90,000 (about R1.2 million). The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress was sued by American Express for months of unpaid bills and the company then filed a court order forcing judgement earlier this month.

According to documents obtained by US Weekly magazine, American Express were looking to collect $88,246.55 from the 45-year-old star.

This isn't the first piece of financial bad news for Tori and her husband, Dean McDermott - who have children Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, seven, Finn, six, and Beau, 22 months together - as last September she was faced with another legal judgement over an unpaid credit card bill.

A company called Cavalry SPV - which buys debt - obtained a default judgement against the actress, who was originally sued by Citibank over the bill, and it was revealed she owed them $5,043.32.

And in 2017, The Franchise Tax Board in California claimed the 'Family Plan' actress owed $338,595.78 (about R4.6 million) in unpaid taxes from 2014-2015.

She and Dean were also hit with a default $200,000 (about R2.7 million) judgment in November 2017 after allegedly failing to pay back a bank loan of $400,000 (about R5.4 million).

Tori has previously admitted she can't let go of her "expensive tastes", even when she makes a conscious decision to be more frugal.

Writing in her 2013 autobiography, 'Spelling It Like It Is', she explained: "It's no mystery why I have money problems.

"I grew up rich beyond anyone's wildest dreams. I never knew anything else. Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can't seem to let go of my expensive tastes.

"Even when my tastes aren't fancy, they're still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way."