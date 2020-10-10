Tory Lanez: A charge is not a conviction

Tory Lanez insists a "charge is not a conviction" after he was charged with allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. The rapper has been charged with allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot during an incident on July 12, in which the pair got into an argument whilst riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. But he has now taken to Twitter to thank his supporters and insist the "truth will come to light". He wrote on Twitter: "Time will tell ... and the truth will come to the light ... I have all faith in God to show that ... love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart ... a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u . (sic)" ⏰ will 🗣 ... and the truth will come to the light ... I have all faith in God to show that ... love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart ... a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) October 9, 2020 The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office says Tory has been charged over the incident, and is now facing one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Tory - who has denied the charges against him - is scheduled to be arraigned in court on October 13, and if found guilty of his charges, he could face up to 22 years in prison.

Megan previously revealed what happened the night of the incident.

She said: "Since y'all hoes so worried 'bout it, yes, this ***** Tory shot me ...You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s***. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f****** dragging it."

Megan went on to explain that she was in a car with Tory and several other people when an argument broke out and claimed he shot at her after she decided to get out and started walking away.

She added: "Everybody in the car arguing. I'm in the front seat, this ***** in the back seat. I get out the car, I'm done arguing. I don't wanna argue no more. I get out, I'm walking away. This *****, from outside the back seat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me!"