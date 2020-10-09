Tory Lanez charged with allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Tory Lanez has been charged with allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The 28-year-old rapper was accused by Megan of shooting her in the foot during an incident on July 12, in which the pair got into an argument whilst riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. And now, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has reported Tory has been charged over the incident, and is now facing one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Tory - who has denied the charges against him - is scheduled to be arraigned in court on October 13, and if found guilty of his charges, he could face up to 22 years in prison. During the altercation, Tory is alleged to have told Megan to “dance” when she got out of the car during their argument, before shooting at her feet.

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker originally refused to come forward and name the person who shot her, but eventually confirmed it was Tory as she alleged that his publicist had been spreading false information about the incident.

In an Instagram Live, she said: "Since y'all hoes so worried 'bout it, yes, this ***** Tory shot me."

She continued: "You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s***. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f****** dragging it."

Megan went on to explain that she was in a car with Tory and several other people when an argument broke out and claimed he shot at her after she decided to get out and started walking away.

She said: "Everybody in the car arguing. I'm in the front seat, this ***** in the back seat.

"I get out the car, I'm done arguing. I don't wanna argue no more. I get out, I'm walking away. This *****, from outside the back seat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me!"