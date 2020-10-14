Tory Lanez ordered to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Tory Lanez has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion after allegedly shooting her in the feet. The 28-year-old rapper was accused by Megan of shooting her in the foot during an incident on July 12, in which the pair got into an argument whilst riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. And after he was charged earlier this month with one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, he has now been ordered to stay away from Megan and not contact her. Tory was given the order at a court hearing for his charges on Tuesday, during which his attorney, Shawn Holley, requested a continuance, which he was granted. The continuance means the rapper doesn’t have to enter a plea yet, and instead had his bail set at $190,000, which he plans to post via a bondsman.

Meanwhile, Tory recently took to social media to insist a "charge is not a conviction”, as he continued to deny the allegations and charges against him.

He wrote: "Time will tell ... and the truth will come to the light ... I have all faith in God to show that ... love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart ... a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u . (sic)”

Megan originally refused to come forward and name the person who shot her, but eventually confirmed it was Tory as she alleged that his publicist had been spreading false information about the incident.

In an Instagram Live, she said: "Since y'all hoes so worried 'bout it, yes, this ***** Tory shot me."

She continued: "You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s***. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f****** dragging it."

The “WAP” hitmaker went on to explain that she was in a car with Tory and several other people when an argument broke out and claimed he shot at her after she decided to get out and started walking away.

She said: "Everybody in the car arguing. I'm in the front seat, this ***** in the back seat.

"I get out the car, I'm done arguing. I don't wanna argue no more. I get out, I'm walking away. This *****, from outside the back seat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me!"