Tory Lanez pleads not guilty to shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper's attorney, Shawn Holley, pleaded not guilty on behalf of his client after Tory was charged with one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm as well as also being charged for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. A spokesperson from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Tory had entered his plea through his attorney but he did not attend the court hearing. Tory previously insisted he's still friends with Megan Thee Stallion - despite allegations he shot her. The 28-year-old rap star said: "For the last three months of my life, I’ve been in this place where I’ve been bashed, I’ve been cut through - just people every single day just coming at me, coming at me, coming at me.

“It’s crazy because the whole thing about it is - when this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, came about, the whole time was like ..."She knows what happened, I know what happened, we know that what you’re saying and what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name is are not true."

Tory still sees Megan, 25, as his friend, despite the incident drawing a wedge between them.

He continued: "It’s falsified information and it’s not accurate information.

“I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend. No matter what - even if she doesn’t look at me like that - I look at her like she’s still my friend."

Tory has been charged with the shooting and if convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison.