Tory Lanez won't be offered plea deal in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Tory Lanez has been told he won’t be offered a plea deal in the felony case he's facing for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The “Say It” rapper was accused by the “WAP“' hitmaker of shooting her in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner's house in July 2020 and at a court meeting on Wednesday, a preliminary hearing in the felony assault case was set for 14 December.

And despite "possible settlement discussions" taking place in September, it was also confirmed Tory will not be offered a plea deal. The 29-year-old rapper - whose real name is Daystar Peterson - is facing two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, as well as the charge of having "personally inflicted great bodily injury”. If he is convicted on all charges, he could spent more than 22 years in Jail.

The “Broke in a Minute” hitmaker previously pleaded not guilty to the charges last November and his lawyer, Shawn Holley, previously insisted "meaningful discussions" with prosecutors about a plea deal hadn't affected that. She said: "As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case. This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged, and Mr. Peterson’s plea of not guilty stands.” In January, Tory's team filed a motion asking for an amendment to a protective order surrounding the case because he wasn't allowed to speak publicly about the dispute, but a judge ruled that the order must stay in place as it is.

During a hearing at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles, his lawyer argued the protective order was "unfair" because it doesn't apply to Megan. She said in a statement at the time: "We are simply seeking a fair proceeding, which is difficult when Ms. Peterson and her lawyer are able to speak about the evidence in the case, yet we are unable to refute their public statements because of the protective order." Tory's bail was originally set at $190 000 but it was raised to $250 000 after it was ruled he had breached Megan's protective order against him by appearing on stage at Rolling Loud during DaBaby's set because the “Cry Baby” singer was also performing at the festival.